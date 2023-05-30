Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Blue Ivy is loving the stage life.

On Monday night, Beyoncé performed the first of five shows at London’s Tottenham Stadium, and she brought her 11-year-old daughter onstage as a special guest.

READ MORE: Beyoncé’s Daughter Rumi Cheers On Blue Ivy During Her Fiery Dance Routine On The Renaissance Tour

The moment came when Beyoncé performed her song “My Power”, from The Gift, her companion album to the 2019 remake of “The Lion King”.

Blue Ivy appeared onstage, in a red jumpsuit matching her mom, leading the dance crew as they got to the song’s breakdown.

She also appeared with the dancers during a rendition of Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright”.

Just hours earlier, Beyoncé posted a tribute to her daughter on Instagram, writing, “I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

READ MORE: Beyoncé’s First Concert In Four Years Features Blue Ivy Onstage In Dubai

It’s not the first time Blue Ivy has joined her mom onstage during her Renaissance tour.

During a show in Paris last week, Beyoncé also had her daughter surprise the audience by joining the dance crew.