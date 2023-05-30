Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ben Platt and his fiancé Noah Galvin are celebrating a joyous occasion in their relationship — another engagement!

This time around, Galvin took matters into his own hands and popped the question to the “Pitch Perfect” actor after Platt initially proposed to Galvin in November 2022.

The Broadway star, 29, shared the exciting news on his Instagram Story Monday, showing off a sapphire ring, similar to the one he proposed to Galvin with.

“He proposed back,” Platt captioned the snapshot, followed by a pic of their dog holding a red rose in his mouth while surrounded by blue rose petals on the ground.

“I said yes,” Platt wrote alongside the photo of their pet.

Galvin, also 29, reposted the pic on his own Story, adding that, “GEORGE DID THE ASKING.”

READ MORE: Ben Platt Speaks Out After ‘Parade’ Broadway Performance Is Met With Antisemitic Protestors

Photo: Instagram/ @BensPlatt

Photo: Instagram/ @NoaheGalvin

The couple celebrated their second engagement with friends and indulged in a custom heart-shaped cake that read in icing: “Gay marriage is cool.”

Photo: Instagram/ @BensPlatt

Later, Platt uploaded another sweet pic of himself — donning a “groom” sash — and his beau showing some affection as they each sported party hats.

Photo: Instagram/ @BensPlatt

Galvin also shared a snap of the happy pair embracing.

Photo: Instagram/ @NoaheGalvin

READ MORE: Ben Platt Covers Lady Gaga’s ‘Yoü And I’ In Powerful New Video

Ben and Noah both portrayed the lead role in the Broadway play Dear Evan Hansen. When Platt, who won a Tony for his performance, stepped down from the musical in 2017, Galvin took over. The two grew close as friends before turning their relationship romantic in 2020.