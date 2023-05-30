Joe Trohman, founding member and guitarist of Fall Out Boy, has reunited with his bandmates after a months-long hiatus to concentrate on his mental health.

The musician took to social media on Monday to announce his return.

“Hey everyone, I’m officially back!,” Trohman captioned a photo of himself playing guitar. “I want to thank everyone for the love and support while I took some time away to focus on my brain and get healthy for my family, my friends and myself.”

The musician thanked the band’s longtime guitar tech, Ben Young, “for stepping up and filling in on the shows I missed,” calling him “a true gentleman and a scholar.

“I’m stoked to be back in action and I can’t wait to see everyone on tour this summer!” Trohman added.

Fall Out Boy is about to embark on a North American tour with rock band, Bring Me the Horizon, kicking things off in their home town of Chicago on June 21. The band will then travel overseas to Japan and Europe later this year for their headlining dates.

Trohman revealed he was taking a personal break in January, not long after the band announced their eighth album — So Much (for) Stardust — and their new label with Fueled by Ramen/ Elektra Records.

“Neil Young once howled that it’s better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful. Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years,” he wrote in a statement at the time.

“So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell,” he continued. “It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I’m most proud of).”

He thanked his bandmates and family “for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision.”

As weeks passed by, Trohman remained somewhat active on social media, updating fans from time to time on his “progress.”

“Taking a minute to send a heartfelt THANK YOU for all the notes of love and encouragement,” he shared in a February post. “I am making progress every day and look forward to seeing everyone soon.”