“The Idol” trailer is officially here, and it’s full of tantalizing new footage that will surely make your jaw drop.
The trailer is jam-packed with music video strippers, cocaine and, of course, Abel “The Weeknd Tesfaye, who helped create the long-awaited series.
The new HBO series immerses viewers in the story of Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp, a pop sensation grappling with the aftermath of her mother’s passing, who experiences a transformative psychotic break. Determined to reignite her career, she seeks solace in a notorious Hollywood club, where fate intertwines her path with Tedros, a cult leader portrayed by The Weeknd. Tedros recognizes Jocelyn’s untapped potential and unveils audacious plans that extend far beyond her music, pushing the boundaries of her ambitions.
The series, which is helmed by Sam Levinson of “Euphoria”, reportedly earned a sucker punch of praise at the Cannes Film Festival, receiving a 5-minute standing ovation, according to Variety. It was also the first TV show to premiere at the coveted film festival.
The series has been stirring up a storm of controversy ever since reports of behind-the-scenes fighting and workplace toxicity were revealed by Rolling Stone earlier this year.
However, the unflattering press hasn’t dimmed the hype for the HBO series, which has had fans anticipating an official trailer for months. The controversial series also boasts a star-studded cast of Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and more.
“I wanted to make a dark, twisted fantasy about the music industry,” Tesfaye said of the series while speaking at a press conference at Cannes this month. “To take everything I know about it and heighten it.”
“The Idol” will premiere Sunday, June 4 on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.