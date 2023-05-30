Taylor Swift’s tour is a true blockbuster.

On Friday, Swift kicked off a three-night set of concerts at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, and according to the venue, it was a record-breaking event.

The official MetLife said Monday on Twitter that an incredible total of 217,625 fans attended the concerts over the three nights, with 72,802 there on Sunday.

Thank you @taylorswift13 for 3 incredible record-breaking shows & congrats on becoming our #1 best-selling artist. 🏆 Thanks to the 72,802 Swifties here tonight & the 217,625 fans over 3 nights. What a way to celebrate our 100th concert! 💜 ✨ #EastRuthTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/StgxzS99sp — MetLife Stadium (@MetLifeStadium) May 29, 2023

The figure also makes Swift the stadium’s No. 1 best-selling artist, which also coincided with the venue’s 100th concert.

Over the course of the sold-out shows, the singer also brought to the stage a number of special guests, including Jack Antonoff, Phoebe Bridgers and Ice Spice, with whom she collaborated on the new remix of her song “Karma”.

Swift is playing 52 dates in North America on her Eras Tour, with more dates yet to be announced.