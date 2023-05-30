Lala Kent has not held back in terms of voicing her opinion about that “Vanderpump Rules” cheating scandal.

Kent took to Instagram to slam Tom Sandoval after he was caught on camera calling Raquel Leviss on a recent flight to Pittsburgh for a gig.

Sandoval and Leviss have been hitting headlines since their months-long affair was revealed in March.

Sandoval had been dating Ariana Madix for nine years when she found a NSFW video of her then-friend Leviss on his phone.

Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix

Despite sources suggesting earlier this month that Sandoval and Leviss had split following the cheating scandal, TMZ then shared photos of him reportedly making the call on Sunday.

Sharing a grab of the story, Kent insisted, “Look at this clown.

“Checking in on his Main Chick before he goes to get f**ked up and bang his Side Chicks. Maybe even some randoms to add to the Rolodex.”

She continued, “He’s also making sure he maintains his energy supply. He’s got to keep her where he needs her.

“He’s fully plugged into her and she thinks it’s because she’s loved and cared about by him… Nothing but an energy source for the narcissist.”

A passenger was said to have taken the photo over the weekend, saying the reality TV star was trying to speak quietly, but his voice was “highly recognizable.”