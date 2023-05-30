House arrest isn’t stopping disgraced faux-heiress Anna Delvey from entering the podcast business.

Delvey, real name Anna Sorokin, the criminal con artist who inspired the Emmy-nominated Netflix series “Inventing Anna”, is gearing up for a big entrepreneurial stint as she focuses her ambitions on podcasts and music.

The Russia-born swindler is linking up with Audio Up, a music studio and podcast network based in Los Angeles, for her new project, titled “The Anna Delvey Show”, which is planning to feature big-name guests, including fellow podcaster Whitney Cummings, fashion enigma Julia Fox, and runway model Emily Ratajkowski.

The podcast will revolve around themes of right and wrong, discussing what it means to be a rulebreaker in 2023, given Sorokin’s status as a criminal who illegally frauded $200,000 from banks and socialites in New York City between 2013 and 2017. She will host her show from the comfort of her East Village apartment, where she serves house arrest.

On top of the podcast, Sorokin is gearing up to step into the music world. She’s set to launch her debut single, which Audio Up CEO Jared Gutstadt will produce who has previously worked with artists such as Duke Dumont, on the podcast.

While speaking on the new project, Sorokin described it as “something unique” in a landscape of “wayyy too many podcasts.” She further said the show will be the “first time I have my own platform to share my personal views on the public’s fascination with my life story while in conversation with guests across multiple industries.”