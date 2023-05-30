With a flurry of fresh starts, including a new fiancé, Jana Kramer is literally stepping into her next life chapter.

In an exclusive reveal with People magazine, the country sensation and podcast host has penned a new book titled The Next Chapter. Delving into her personal life, the book chronicles her inspiring path to healing and inner peace after a deeply painful divorce.

“I wish I had this book when I was going through my divorce, because I would be able to, A, relate to someone and go, ‘OK, what might I be going through?’ or, ‘Oh yes, that’s exactly how I’m feeling,'” she shared with the mag. “We just put the words on paper, and The Next Chapter has come to life.”

Kramer, 39, once had a book deal with her ex-husband Mike Caussin, 36, but that crumbled once they divorced in April 2021. The ex-couple share daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4.

The “Why Ya Wanna” singer feels passionate about the level of help this book can offer partners going through the complex and layered challenges of divorce. She spent time penning her struggles in various diary entries throughout her divorce, capturing the month-to-month heartache.

“You go through so many emotions,” she explains. “I’ve seen friends now get divorced and I’m like, ‘I know exactly the moment you’re at, but I promise you in four months, you’ll be here.’ But you don’t see it when you’re in it.”

Kramer emphasizes that the book doesn’t solely focus on her divorce and actually highlights many struggles, including her childhood trauma and first abusive relationship.

The country music crooner has already found peace in a new relationship with Scottish soccer coach Alan Russell, announcing their engagement earlier this month.

The Next Chapter hits bookshelves on October 24th. Pre-order your copy now from all major book retailers.