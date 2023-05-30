Robyn Ottolini can’t wait to be the opening act for fellow “Ontario girl”, Shania Twain.

Ottolini is performing multiple Canadian shows when Twain heads to her home country in June, and she recently chatted to ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante to share her excitement.

The country singer, who is from Uxbridge, gushed, “This is my first stadium show… I am freaking out.

“I am so excited. Yeah. I mean, the first stadium tour that I’m going on is opening up for Shania Twain. Who says that? Not me. Well, now I am.

“I do now. That’s crazy to me, but I’m excited. Another Ontario girl,” she added.

Ottolini went on to gush about her parents’ reaction to her success, telling Bustamante: “Man oh man, my parents are very chill. They keep me humble. My dad gets excited the most.

“He has very many questions and my mom’s first question is usually, ‘is that good? Is that like a good thing?’ I’m like, ‘I’m going on tour with Shania.’ She’s like, ‘Are you sure?’

“Like, ‘do you know for sure?’ Like, that’s always my mom. My dad’s just like, ‘Oh my gosh, where are you going? What are you doing?’ So they are very exciting, but they keep me humble, which is nice.”

Joking about singing everything, Ottolini also said she’d try to avoid singing Twain songs to the lady herself.

The songwriter admitted, “I mean, I’m not going to sing them around her because she’s probably going to be like, ‘Who is this girl? Get rid of her,'” adding that, just like most people, she loves a bit of “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”

