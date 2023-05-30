Padma Lakshmi has nothing but respect for Martha Stewart.

Speaking with Page Six recently at The Moth Gala, the “Top Chef” host was asked if she’d be looking to beat Stewart’s record as the oldest woman to cover the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

“I hope,” Lakshmi said.

READ MORE: Martha Stewart Shines On Cover Of ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ At 81: ‘This Is Kind Of Historic’

“I mean, listen, if I’m still doing covers like she is at 80 plus,” she added. I mean, God, more power to her. And she’s always been someone I’ve admired, so why should this be any different?”

Stewart earned the record earlier this month with the debut over her cover, at age 81.

“When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, ‘Oh, that’s pretty good, I’m going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated,’” Stewart told SI Swimsuit. “And I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic.”

READ MORE: Martha Stewart Embraces Life Without Retirement: ‘That’s Not What My Life Is About’

Lakshmi also appeared in the 2023 Swimsuit issue.

“I thought it would happen one day for me when I was in my 20s and 30s and a model, but it never did, so I really thought that ship had sailed,” the 52-year-old told Page Six earlier this month. “So it’s almost sweeter happening at this age.”