“Big Brother” season 23 winner Xavier Prather is engaged!

The reality TV star took to Instagram on Monday to reveal he’d popped the question to girlfriend Kenzie Hansen over the weekend.

Prather asked Hansen to marry him in picturesque settings overlooking the Grand Rapids, Michigan skyline.

In the sweet snaps, the words “Marry Me” could be seen behind the couple as he got down on one knee, while red and white petals surrounded them on the floor.

Hansen had been blindfolded by Prather, who led her out to the balcony.

The lovebirds then celebrated the engagement with friends and family.

During an Instagram Q&A, Prather — who became the first Black “Big Brother” winner back in 2021 — was asked how he got down on one knee after suffering a torn Achilles, fractured ankle and broken wrist.

He replied, “All seriousness it was a struggle, but managed to make it work.”

Telling another fan it took about five months to plan the day, he then responded to another who questioned whether he’d asked Hansen’s dad for his daughter’s hand in marriage: “My fiancée has a great relationship with both of her parents.

“I wouldn’t have been okay with asking one and not the other,” saying he took them out for something to eat to ask for their blessing.