A year after they married, Alexa Bliss and husband Ryan Cabrera are expecting a their first baby.

The WWE star and the “True” singer shared the news with E! News, admitting they hadn’t planned the pregnancy and were “shocked” to find out.

“It was a total surprise, as we weren’t trying at all,” Bliss said, while Cabrera confirmed they were “one million percent surprised.”

However, he added that he and Bliss “couldn’t be more excited” to welcome their first child.

“We Facetimed my mom immediately,” Bliss said. “And then shared the news with Ryan’s family.”

They also revealed that they’ve already had two different reveal parties for loved ones.

“Because we have friends and family on both coasts, we hosted a reveal party in L.A., and one in Orlando,” Cabrera explained.

Meanwhile, both spouses celebrated the happy news with posts on their respective Instagram accounts.