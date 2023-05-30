Click to share this via email

Jeremy Renner’s recovery continues to look up as he enjoys a father-daughter date at the golf course.

The 52-year-old “Marvel” star dusted off his golf club and hit the green ranges with his 10-year-old daughter Ava on Monday, which he shared on his Instagram Story.

The Oscar-nominated actor was laser-focused as he prepped to take a swing, captioning the sporty footage with: “Ava’s lesson, Daddy’s therapy @pingtour.”

The actor’s golf date with his little one occurs five months after headlines of his New Year’s Day snowplow accident shocked the world.

The incident horribly injured the Hawkeye actor, leaving him with 30 broken bones and a slim chance of full recovery following multiple surgeries.

Renner recently returned to Lake Tahoe, near his home in Washoe, Nevada, during the Memorial Day weekend holiday, where the life-altering accident happened.

Undeterred by the past incident, Renner’s connection to his home remains strong as he shared an Instagram video of his serene drive along a winding road, showcasing the beauty of Lake Tahoe. In the heartfelt caption, he wrote: “Lake Tahoe / Home #family #lakeday.”