Disney’s new Ariel found herself secretly swimming into the theatres.

Halle Bailey, who stars in the box office blockbuster “The Little Mermaid”, a reimagining of the 1989 Disney classic, snuck into the movie theatre in disguise to watch herself dazzle in the #1 box office smash.

The sneaky clip, which Bailey, 23, shared to TikTok on Sunday, currently sits at 1.2 million likes.

The Disney megastar perfectly emits a veil of secrecy as she dons an oversized pair of shades and a leather jacket while clutching onto a bowl of popcorn.

Ensuring her presence goes unnoticed, she waves to the smartphone camera as she finds her seat in the movie theatre. Bailey paired the clip with her rendition of “Part of Your World”.

Fans playfully praised and reacted to Bailey’s secret movie theatre trip in the comment section.

“imagine sitting next to THE little mermaid while watching the little mermaid 😂” laughed one user to the tune of 2k likes on their comment. “The way I would recognise you instantly …” joked another fan.

“The Little Mermaid” swims afloat the competition at the box office currently, where it scored a stellar $95.5 million opening weekend in North America.