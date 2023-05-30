As the world mourns the death of Tina Turner at age 83, a close friend of the legendary singer reveals that she was ready for the end.

In a new interview with People, the “Private Dancer” singer’s longtime friend, Stephen Sills, opened up about a conversation they’d had.

“She told me two years ago, she said, ‘Stephen, I’m ready to go anytime. I’m not scared of death. I’ve had a wonderful last part of life. I’ve enjoyed it, but I’m tired,'” he told the magazine.

“In her final years, she was happy and secure in her relationship,” a music industry source said, referencing her marriage to husband Erwin Bach, her partner of more than 30 years. “She had found true love and was able to live without fear. She had a group of friends in Switzerland, and truly loved the people she was around.”

According to Sills, Turner had been struggling with undergoing regular dialysis treatments after receiving a kidney transplant — donated by Bach — in 2017.

“She was such an amazing friend and she had such a force of creativity,” Sills shared.

“The Tina Turner persona of performing, that was a made-up person,” he continued. “We used to talk about it, and she created that and it was a beautiful image. But she was absolutely positive and energetic and interested and curious. She was just an amazing person.”