Ali Wong is discussing her new life as she catapults into superstardom as her smash series, “Beef”, earns the praises of critics and the viewing public.

Wong, 41, is the star and producer of the acclaimed 10-part series that premiered on Netflix last month. The show is unbelievably popular, achieving 186 million hours viewed since its debut.

In a recent interview with Variety, the comedian got candid about her heavily rising star following the monstrous success of the show.

“It’s so weird. I can’t even explain it. I have never, ever been snapped by paparazzi until this year,” she began. “The other thing is my mom reads People magazine; she’s been a longtime subscriber, and she does the crossword puzzle. I haven’t even discussed it with her, but that must be so surreal for her. I’m trying to get used to it.”

On the topic of new opportunities following the popularity of “Beef”, Wong shares that she “decided a while ago that it was time for me to return to stand-up,” referencing her career beginnings as a live comedian.

“Acting is wonderful, but it takes a lot of time,” she admits. “It’s time for me to be with my kids and do stand-up for now. Although I do appreciate getting calls and offers. It’s so wonderful and something I never imagined would happen. I’m just excited to be doing this in my sweats.”

Wong further explained how much she’s had to adapt to the new bright spotlight on herself, especially regarding her relationship with “SNL” star Bill Hader.

“What’s strange is now [my romantic life] is public information. For me, stand-up is still an obstruction of truth — it does not represent the whole me. Out of respect for my relationship, I have to practice putting them in the past tense.”

“Beef” is currently streaming on Netflix.