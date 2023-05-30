Despite mourning the recent loss of her dog, Dump Truck, Kaley Cuoco is still shining with love for her daughter Matilda.

On Tuesday, Cuoco, 37, shared an adorable snap of her newborn wearing a N*SYNC shirt to her Instagram Story.

READ MORE: Kaley Cuoco Reveals She Wanted To Have A Baby With Tom Pelphrey As Soon As They Met

Kaley Cuoco and her newborn Matilda — Photo: @kaleycuoco/Instagram Story

“This NSync tee is giving me life lol,” the actress delightfully wrote across the post, which featured her exuding a bright grin as she closely held onto the adorable newborn, who was born 22 years after the band’s last platinum album, “Celebrity”, in 2001.

READ MORE: Kaley Cuoco Says Acting Is In Her Baby Daughter’s Genes After Filming ‘Based On A True Story’ While Pregnant

Cuoco continued sharing the heartwarming moments as she also uploaded an affectionate snap of her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey and their nearly 2-month-old daughter as “the loves of my life.”

Unfortunately, a glimmer of sadness impacted the “Big Bang Theory” star’s happy day as her dog, Dump Truck, passed away.

The new mom shared a heart-melting carousel of photos to Instagram on Tuesday featuring various snaps of the cute pooch being snuggled and smooched by Pelphrey and Cuoco throughout the years.

“My sweetest Dump Truck, saying goodbye to you has deeply pierced my soul,” emotionally wrote Cuoco in the caption. “You were with me during some of the hardest moments I’ve had in my life. You brought endless joy to everyone that met you, and kissed my nose when I needed it most.”