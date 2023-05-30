Jason Sudeikis and the cast of “Ted Lasso” are backing writers.

On Tuesday, May 30, star/co-creator Brendan Hunt (who plays Coach Beard on the show) took to Instagram to share a photo of several of the show’s stars holding picket signs in support of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

Along with Sudeikis and Hunt, other cast members on hand were Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), James Lance (Trent Crimm, The Independent), Jeremy Swift (Higgins), Nick Mohammed (Nathan Shelley) and others.

READ MORE: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Will Hit The Picket Line In Event Of SAG-AFTRA Strike: ‘You Bet Your F**king A**’

“Much thanks to the gang for taking some time on such a big day to show their support for #wgastrong #tedlasso,” wrote Hunt in the caption.

Hunt and Sudeikis have picketed before, and spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the strike earlier this month.

“I’ve got two hands for two signs if that’s what we’ve got to do,” said Hunt. “That’s what sandwich boards are for,” added Sudeikis.

READ MORE: Mandy Patinkin Channels Inigo Montoya From ‘The Princess Bride’ On WGA Strike Picket Line

“I feel like it affects us, whether we’re aware of it or not, when you try to divide and conquer, when people have their hands in other people’s pockets,” Sudeikis continued. “Some of those pockets contain money, but some of those pockets contain ideas, and [they] do not offer anything in exchange for those ideas, and that willingness and work ethic and vulnerability that writers bring to film and television. We want to be protective of that.”

Added Sudeikis: “There are real world applications of that, obviously, like money and credits and whatnot. But I think the lack of humanity toward it all and just sort of making us feel like mice that just need to run this wheel and be honoured for the endeavour… that doesn’t pay the rent, doesn’t put food on the table and doesn’t make the people feel good to run on that wheel. And I think that will affect the work and the way the work is appreciated. So it’s myopic thinking by people that get a lot of dough.”