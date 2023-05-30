There was once a time when the “Jersey Shore” gang were known for their booze-fuelled antics, now they’re celebrating their kids’ birthday parties.

That’s the case with Pauly D, who was recently spotted brandishing an elaborate cake marking the 10th birthday of his daughter, Amabella.

In a series of photos shared via Instagram by a MTV fan account, the DJ is seen smiling and posing with Amabella, whom he shares with ex Amanda Markert.

Markert was in attendance at the party, as was Pauly’s current girlfriend, Nikki Hall, with everyone appearing to get along.

While Pauly and Markert are apparently on good terms now, that wasn’t the case a few years back when the two were engaged in a bitter custody battle, at which time he fought for full custody while claiming that Markert wasn’t fit to be a mother; they eventually struck an agreement that resulted in Markert as primary caregiver.

“Having kids is one of the most amazing experiences of my entire life,” Pauly said when he appeared on TV dating series “Double Shot At Love” back in 2019, reported Page Six.

“It’s the first time I ever loved somebody more than myself,” he added. “That girl is my everything and there are two most important ladies in my life — my mother and my daughter. And I’m looking for a third.”