Does Megan Thee Stallion have a new man in her life?

That’s what fans are wondering after the “Body” rapper was spotted attending a wedding recently with Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku.

As People reported, Megan appeared to be Lukaku’s plus one at the nuptials of his teammate Lautaro Martinez, which were held in Lake Como, Italy.

In photos taken at the event, the two are seen close together, looking each other in the eye while grasping each other’s arms.

The photos had some wondering about the status of her relationship with rapper Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine, whom she’s been dating since the fall of 2020; the two celebrated their two-year anniversary in October 2022.

Meanwhile, Lukaku is recently single, having reportedly split up with Belgian model Sarah Mens, with whom he welcomed son Romeo in 2018.