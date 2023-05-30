Disney isn’t the only studio remaking its animated hits as live-action films, with Dreamworks getting in on the action with its upcoming live-action remake of “How to Train Your Dragon”.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nico Parker, recently seen in “The Last of Us”, and Mason Thames, star of horror hit “The Black Phone” have been cast as Hiccup and Astrid in the “How to Train Your Dragon” remake, set to be directed by Dean DeBlois, who helmed the 2010 original and its sequels.

Casting for the project reportedly took months, seeking actors who would be able to grow into the roles as the franchise developed; as THR pointed out, “How to Train Your Dragon” was unique in that each sequel jumped ahead to advance the age of the characters.

Dreamworks

In the animated films, Hiccup and Astrid were voiced by Jay Baruchel and America Ferrera, respectively.

The film has been given a release date of March 14, 2025, with production scheduled to take place this summer.