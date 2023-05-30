Despite the various scandals and controversies surrounding Ezra Miller, “The Flash” director Andy Muschietti is adamant that he won’t recast another actor in the role in the event of a sequel.

During a recent appearance on “The Discourse” podcast, Muschietti was insistent that no other actor could do a better job than Miller did.

“If [a sequel] happens, yes,” Muschietti said about bringing Miller back onboard as Barry Allen/Flash, as reported by Variety.

“I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did,” he continued.

“The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it,” Muschietti added. “And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them.”

Added “The Flash” producer Barbara Muschietti: “In principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional [actor]. Ezra gave everything for this role — physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme.”

Last year, Miller was involved in a series of incidents, taking place in locales ranging from New England to Hawaii, that resulted in arrests, fines and criminal charges.

After a meeting with Warner Bros. in August, Miller apologized in a statement provided by Variety, explaining they were undergoing treatment for “complex mental health issues” brought on after going “through a time of intense crisis.”

“The Flash” opens in theatres on June 16.