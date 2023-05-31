“Ted Lasso” wrapped up its acclaimed three-season run on Wednesday, as the Apple TV+ comedy took its final bow as AFC Richmond came so close to taking home the Premiere League Title, winding up second behind Manchester United in an appropriately humbling and hopeful conclusion to an honest and meaningful series.

It was a bittersweet episode, filled with the heartfelt speeches and emotional character development that fans have come to know and love from the two-time Emmy winner for Outstanding Comedy Series.

After the final game, it came time for the eponymous Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) to bid farewell to the team and town he’s come to love and return home to his son in the US. However, despite his departure, fans quickly got a chance to see the next stage in the lives of all the other beloved characters.

Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) becomes the new manager of AFC Richmond, while Coach Beard (‎Brendan Hunt) stays behind to marry his ladylove Jane, and remain a part of the coaching staff. There’s a family for those who remain in Richmond, filled with stories not yet told.

Jesus not 15 minutes in and I’m already crying. #TedLasso pic.twitter.com/UuWzeD6aAJ — Palmer (@jpalmerdubs) May 31, 2023

whimpering my way through the ted lasso finale i don’t want them to leave me — sarah (@girldunce) May 31, 2023

Time to ruin my sleep schedule and watch the Ted Lasso series finale and then stay up all night being sad, knowing there will never be another episode. — Matt Best (@bestofmatt) May 31, 2023

TED LASSO GET OUT OF THAT DAMN PLANE #TedLasso pic.twitter.com/uZcfR0EEGJ — patricia. (@eukaryoticpat) May 31, 2023

The Ted Lasso finale making me ugly cry like I’ve never cried before 😭 #TedLasso — Kristen Rodgers (@KristenERodgers) May 31, 2023

Watching @TedLasso finale is one of the greatest finales for a show ever! To bad it has to end, I will miss it. @AFCRichmond #TedLasso #RichmondTillWeDie — Phil Berman (@WolFyre13) May 31, 2023

There were also plenty of questions about the future of the series, as certain characters’ stories were left open-ended.

In fact, the finale seemed to hint at a possible futures for the series in two notable scenes. First, when Ted gives author Trent Crimm (James Lance) notes on his manuscript for a story about the team’s historic success, titled “The Lasso Way.”

“Great job Trent, I loved it!!” Lasso wrote on the manuscript. “One small suggestion… I’d change the title. It’s not about me. It never was.”

Later, Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) excitedly presents AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) a pitch for a bold new idea: an AFC Richmond Women’s Team.

There’s talks of a possible spinoff or continuing w/o Ted (but that would just be wrong). Also they’ve hinted that just bc it started out as a three season story doesn’t mean they can’t extend it. #Believe #TedLasso — Out of Pocket Pollyeyes Guy (@xLukenationx) May 31, 2023

#TedLasso We clearly see the plan for the spinoff! — Dr. Kathy 💉🇺🇦🌻 (@Ellenthinks) May 31, 2023

“Ted Lasso” stars Jason Sudeikis as the titular American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team — despite having no experience. What he lacked in knowledge, he made up for with optimism, underdog determination… and biscuits. Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster and Sarah Niles rounded out the show’s award-winning ensemble.

In its first two seasons, Ted Lasso won eight Primetime Emmys, including two for Outstanding Comedy Series, two for Sudeikis (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series), two for Goldstein (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series) and one for Waddingham (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series).

The show has also won three Screen Actors Guild Awards, two Writers Guild Awards, a Peabody Award, two Golden Globes and swept the Critics Choice Television Awards, going seven for seven. It was also included in the AFI Top 10 Programs of the Year two years in a row.

All three seasons of “Ted Lasso” are streaming now on Apple TV+.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Ted Lasso’: What the Cast Has Said About the Final Season

Jason Sudeikis Answers Question From ‘Ted Lasso’s Trent Crimm: Watch

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3: Inside the Rivalry and Romance