Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah are expecting their first baby together.

The 83-year-old actor’s rep confirmed the news to ET, after TMZ were first to report it.

29-year-old Alfallah is said to be 8 months pregnant already, TMZ‘s sources stated.

It was reported that Pacino was dating Alfallah — who previously dated Mick Jagger — in April 2022.

READ MORE: Al Pacino Is Spotted With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Who Is 53 Years Younger Than Him

READ MORE: Al Pacino Remembers Turning Down Han Solo Role In ‘Star Wars’: ‘I Gave Harrison Ford A Career’

Sources told Page Six that the pair had actually started dating during the pandemic.

One source said, “Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger for a while, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen.”

READ MORE: Beverly D’Angelo Says Her Ex-Husband Divorced Her So She Could Be With Al Pacino

The insider added, “She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.

“She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.”

Pacino is a dad of three adult children; sharing 33-year-old daughter Julie Pacino with his ex Jan Tarrant, as well as 22-year-old twins, Olivia and Anton Pacino, with ex Beverly D’Angelo.