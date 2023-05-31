Alec Baldwin is recovering from surgery.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the actor’s wife, Hilaria, shared the news that he has undergone hip replacement surgery.

“Alec got a new hip today…it was a long time necessary,” she wrote, alongside a photo of her with her husband in his hospital bed.

“We have been through so much together…as your partner and as you heal, I want so very much for you to leave this very intense chronic pain chapter behind and improve your quality of life,” Hilaria added.

Finally, she wrote, “Grateful to Dr Davidovitch, Dr Miller, Dr Golden, Dr. Furgiuele, the nurses, pt, ot, staff and the other amazing people who so generously are bringing him safely through this 🩵”

Alec responded in the comments, “And you. Thanks to you.”

In February, Hilaria celebrated her 12-year anniversary with Alec in a post on Instagram.

“12 years ago, this night, we met,” she wrote. “What a journey we have had been through, to, in, and around and continuing…every emotional place I don’t think either one of us could have ever predicted. But here we are…still standing, surrounded by all of you amazing humans, our tiny babes…and together. In it with you, Alec…I’m here, we are here…never alone 🫶🏼.”