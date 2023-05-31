Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Tan France is a dad of two!

The “Queer Eye” star took to Instagram to reveal he’d welcomed his second baby with husband Rob, whom he married in 2007, over the weekend.

France gushed, alongside a family photo: “Welcome baby boy #2, Isaac France, born this past weekend. He completes our little family perfectly.

“And a huge thank you to our incredible warrior of a surrogate, for giving us the greatest gift one could ever give.”

France and his husband welcomed their first baby, son Ismail, via surrogacy in July 2021.

READ MORE: Tan France Reveals His Family Made Disney Knock-Off Clothing

The star could also be seen holding the newborn in another cute photo shared online.

“We are over the moon,” France said of the pregnancy on the “Milk Drunk by Bobbie” podcast in April.

He added, “We’ve wanted this for a long time… We are due not so long from now.”

READ MORE: Gigi Hadid And Tan France Talk ‘Next In Fashion’ Season 2, Praise Guest Judge Hailey Bieber’s ‘Chic Taste’

In the episode, France also talked about stigmas surrounding surrogacy and the agency of women carrying the pregnancy, explaining, “These are career women, who have children, who just want to find a way to help people who desperately want children.”