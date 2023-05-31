Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kate Hudson is ready for summer.

On Tuesday, the “Almost Famous” star shared a post on Instagram featuring some topless photos of her by the pool in a thong bikini bottom.

READ MORE: Oliver Hudson Sings Michael Jackson’s ‘The Girl Is Mine’ In Video Putting On Sneakers

“Suns out, buns (and huns) out ☺️☀️ #summerready,” she wrote in the caption.

Most fans were loving the pics, including actress Charisma Carpenter, who wrote, “Love it!” and Leslie Mann who commented, “🔥❤️🔥❤️.”

Paris Hilton even commented with her trademark, “That’s hot🔥.”

But it was Kate’s brother Oliver Hudson who chimed in with the most perfectly brotherly reaction.

“Jesus no Kate!” he wrote.

Kate, though, had no problem with her comeback, writing, “Summers just begun Oliver … it’s gonna get wild. You should unfollow.”

READ MORE: Oliver Hudson Says Goldie Hawn Is ‘Gonna Be Sad’ Now That He’s Moved Out Of Her House

While Oliver may be forced to unfollow his sister on Instagram, the pair are incredibly close siblings, even hosting the popular “Sibling Revelry” podcast together.