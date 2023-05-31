Ryan Gosling doesn’t seem to care if you don’t think he’s the right guy to play Ken in the upcoming “Barbie” movie.

The Canadian actor chatted to GQ’s summer issue about the eagerly anticipated flick, in which he stars alongside Margot Robbie’s Barbie, along with numerous other Barbies and Kens.

Ryan Gosling poses for “GQ”. Credit: Gregory Harris/GQ

As he’s asked about facing criticism for possibly being too old to play the role after a trailer was released, an amused Gosling replied, “I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with.

“It is funny… this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?

“And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing,” after previously admitting his job was “beach.”

Ryan Gosling poses for “GQ”. Credit: Gregory Harris/GQ

Gosling went on, “But suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time.’ No, you didn’t. You never did. You never cared. Barbie never f**ked with Ken. That’s the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told.”

The star then laughed, “I care about this dude now. I’m like his representative. ‘Ken couldn’t show up to receive this award, so I’m here to accept it for him.’”

