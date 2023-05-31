Click to share this via email

Madonna has confirmed that new music from her and Sam Smith is on the way.

On Wednesday morning, the Queen of Pop took to Instagram to announce their upcoming collab, titled “Vulgar”, which is set to release on June 9.

“‘VULGAR’…………. new song out Friday June 9th @samsmith,” Madonna, 64, captioned the single’s black and white artwork which features close-up shots of her and Smith, 31, donning corsets with a large, hot pink text overlay that reads “S&M.”

Shortly after, Smith shared the news on their account, giving fans a preview of the upbeat track.

Fans continue to flood the comments sections of both Madonna and Smith’s posts, freaking out over the anticipated pairing.

“The anthem is coming,” one user wrote, while another questioned: “How can we wait until 9 of June? It’s too much.”

“Y’all’s initials together being S&M is iconic”, another pointed out the sexual reference.

Smith seemingly teased that an announcement was coming when they shared an image to Instagram Tuesday, simply captioned, “Tomorrow.”

News of the singers’ new song also comes after Smith shared a mysterious teaser hinting at a collab with Madonna last week.