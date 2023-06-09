Click to share this via email

Madonna and Sam Smith just dropped their new single.

On Friday, the artists released the song “Vulgar”, the heavy, danceable and raunchy club track they first teased late last month, with art billing the duo as S&M.

“Look like I’m dressed to kill, love how I make me feel/All black in stripper heels, move like Madonna,” Smith sings on the track.

On her verse, Madonna sings, “Let’s get into the groove, you know just what to do/Boy, get down on your knees ’cause I am Madonna.”

Madonna first announced the collaboration with Smith in an Instagram post late last month, sharing both the track title and its release date.

“‘VULGAR’…………. new song out Friday June 9th @samsmith,” Madonna, 64, captioned the single’s black and white artwork which features close-up shots of her and Smith, 31, donning corsets with a large, hot pink text overlay that reads “S&M.”

Shortly after, Smith shared the news on their account, giving fans a preview of the upbeat track.

Fans flooded the comments sections of both Madonna and Smith’s posts, freaking out over the anticipated pairing.

“The anthem is coming,” one user wrote, while another questioned: “How can we wait until 9 of June? It’s too much.”

“Y’all’s initials together being S&M is iconic”, another pointed out the sexual reference.

Smith had seemingly teased that an announcement was coming when they shared an image to Instagram earlier in the week, simply captioned, “Tomorrow.”

News of the singers’ new song also came after Smith shared a mysterious teaser hinting at a collab with Madonna.