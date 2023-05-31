Drew Barrymore is the latest celeb to go full Swiftie.

On Tuesday, the host of “The Drew Barrymore Show” shared her experience attending a concert on Taylor Swift’s massive Eras Tour with her family.

“@taylorswift I cried so hard when you sang welcome to NEW YORK. I moved here not knowing where my life was going. And I actually found myself so happy in this chapter,” Barrymore wrote, alongside pictures from the concert.

“I also cried watching my daughters and cousin Sadie watch and love and sing to someone so admirable,” she continued. “YOU. I LOVE YOU TAYLOR SWIFT!!!!!!!! You are the role model all of us girls and women need.”

Finally, she added, “Thank you for one of the best nights of our lives. We are so lucky to have seen your show. Your oh so giving 3 hour show. Ps we listen to you on vinyl every morning to get ready for our day. You transcend. And make life beautiful. Everyone passing beaded bracelets around. Witnessing the good.”

Barrymore joins a large and growing number of celebrities who have been spotted at Swift’s concerts on her tour.

Just this weekend, Aaron Rodgers and Miles Teller were both spotted at one of Swift’s concerts in New Jersey. Others who have attended the tour include Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Billy Joel, Reese Witherspoon, Jenner Lawrence, Selena Gomez, Shania Twain, Emma Stone and many more.