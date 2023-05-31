Ryan Gosling is a proud husband and father.

The Canadian actor has been dating Eva Mendes for over 10 years now, with the pair starring in the 2012 movie “The Place Beyond the Pines” together.

In 2014, they welcomed their first daughter, Esmeralda, before welcoming their second daughter Amada two years later in 2016.

Gosling ended up taking a break from acting for four years, telling GQ’s summer issue in a recent interview that he wanted to spend as much time with his family as possible.

Ryan Gosling poses for "GQ".

In the candid chat, Gosling said of realizing when he wanted to be a dad: “Eva said she was pregnant… I would never want to go back, you know? I’m glad I didn’t have control over my destiny in that way, because it was so much better than I ever had dreamed for myself.”

He later clarified, “When you asked me about Eva and kids… I think I said, I didn’t think about kids until she told me she was pregnant. That’s not really true. I didn’t want to overshare, but now I also don’t want to misrepresent.

“I mean, it’s true that I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her. And there were moments on ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’ where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore. I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have.”

Ryan Gosling poses for "GQ".

The “Barbie” star said of why he said what he said to begin with, “I didn’t really want to get into it. But I realized that I was misrepresenting the reality of it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gosling gushed of Mendes, “I was looking for her, you know?” adding when asked whether he was conscious of that: “No. But it all makes sense now.”

He said whenever he’s not sure what to do as a parent: “I just lean on Eva. She knows what’s important, always. She just somehow knows. So if ever I’m in my head about it, I just ask her.”

Read the full cover story “The Return of Ryan Gosling” by Zach Baron in GQ’s summer issue and on GQ.com.

