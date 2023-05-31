Click to share this via email

Get ready for a new batch of mindf**ks.

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the brand new trailer for “Black Mirror” season 6, along with announcing the premiere date on June 15.

With an all-star cast, the new season of the sci-fi anthology series will feature five episodes.

Netflix

The trailer also teases each of the new stories in the season.

Photo: Netflix — Photo: Netflix

“Joan Is Awful”: An average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life — in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek.

Cast: Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Himesh Patel, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Salma Hayek Pinault

Director: Ally Pankiw. Written by: Charlie Brooker. Filmed in: UK

Photo: Netflix

“Loch Henry”: A young couple travel to a sleepy Scottish town to start work on a genteel nature documentary – but find themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events of the past.

Cast: Daniel Portman, John Hannah, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Samuel Blenkin

Director: Sam Miller. Written by: Charlie Brooker. Filmed in: UK (Scotland)

Photo: Nick Wall/Netflix © 2023.

“Beyond the Sea”: In an alternative 1969, two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy.

Cast: Aaron Paul, Auden Thornton, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Rory Culkin

Director: John Crowley. Written by: Charlie Brooker. Filmed in: UK and Spain

Photo: Netflix

“Mazey Day”: A troubled starlet is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident.

Cast: Clara Rugaard, Danny Ramirez, Zazie Beetz.

Director: Uta Briesewitz. Written by: Charlie Brooker. Filmed in: Spain

Photo: Nick Wall/Netflix © 2023.

“Demon 79”: Northern England, 1979. A meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster.

Cast: Anjana Vasan, Paapa Essiedu

Director: Toby Haynes. Written by: Charlie Brooker & Bisha K Ali. Filmed in: UK

The last season of “Black Mirror” aired in 2019.