Hailee Steinfeld couldn’t be prouder of her dad.

The actress chatted to ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante about her father, Peter, being her personal trainer.

When questioned about the time they spend together and the knowledge he’s passed down to her, Steinfeld responded: “I mean, how much time do you have? I could talk about this all day. I don’t even know where to begin. I value the time that my dad and I spend… doing what he does and does best.

“You’re right to say it goes beyond sets and reps. It’s not about getting in there and working out so hard that you’re getting sick afterwards, and or, you know, going in the gym and seeing how much you can sweat or how much you can lift. It’s not about that.

“I was at a point in my life where I needed just something to keep me on track, I needed something to hold me accountable. I needed something for stability. And so it became a mental thing,” she added.

The “Hawkeye” star — who has been busy promoting her new movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — continued, “He just happens to be my dad and one of my best friends… so I do get that quality time with him and it’s become the time when we train has become the time where I get to shut everything off and focus on myself and what I’m capable of doing.

“I get to get in my head and really challenge myself. I’m working with somebody who knows more than anybody what I’m capable of and he pushes me.

Every single time we work together, there’s one thing on my mind and it’s I can’t let him down, I’ve got to make him proud.

“As far as words of wisdom and advice that he has shared with me, it is all stored up in my brain forever. I can only hope that you and anyone can have a moment with that man because he is incredible.”

