Raven-Symoné opened up about the downsides to dating as a celebrity in a candid new chat with Howie Mandel.

The “That’s So Raven” star, who tied the knot with her wife Miranda Maday in 2020, explained how she’d have to get everyone she was romantically involved with to sign an NDA.

Raven-Symoné said on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast, “All of my relationships, especially – obviously – when I started dating, I had to get people to sign NDAs,” according to People.

The actress went on, “It took me a while to wrap my head around it because it’s very impersonal, but someone in our position needs to do that.”

As Mandel questioned when she’d hand over the paperwork, Raven-Symoné responded, “Before the naughty times come.”

She laughed, “No, I’m serious — right before naughty time comes,” adding: “Welcome to being a celebrity in Hollywood nowadays.

”It’s true though nowadays, hashtags, real life, they change the dynamic of having an intimate relationship with somebody.”

Talking about when she asked her now-wife Maday to sign an NDA, Raven-Symoné admitted “her moment was crazy.”

She signed it nearly two months after they started dating, with Raven-Symoné sharing: “We were in New York. We were in this outdoor French type of restaurant, and my mom had been bugging me.

“She was like, ‘You got to get it signed.’ I’m like, ‘She’s from the industry.’ And my mom was bugging me.”

Raven-Symoné told Mandel, “I was really reluctant because I knew something was different about Miranda.

“She’s like, ‘I don’t understand’ because she knew that we had something different like it just feels different right,” adding that she “did it” for her in the end and knew Raven-Symoné “was being pushed elsewhere and understood.”

Raven-Symoné said, “We both were like, ‘This takes away the genuineness of it all, but we also understood that we live in Hollywood.’

“She knows who she is. So she did it.”

Raven-Symoné gushed of her marriage, “Miranda, she talks differently. She asks me questions like I’ve never been asked before but then has wonderful conversation to go with it after — no judgment. She has her own flaws that she’s allowing me to help her with and vice versa.”