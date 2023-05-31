John Krasinski’s Jack Ryan is not just “concerned,” he’s “terrified”.

In the official trailer for the long-awaited fourth-and-final season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”, released today by Prime Video, viewers see the new CIA Acting Deputy Director commissioning all the help he can get.

In order to complete his final mission, he goes as far as recruiting “the deadliest operator the CIA’s ever employed” — Domingo Chavez (Michael Peña) — who’s “all [Jack’s] got” to “find out who’s behind” an internal corruption.

“This corruption goes way higher than the CIA,” Ryan says in the trailer before assuring Domingo provides “unlimited resources paired with undying hatred.”

Wendell Pierce (James Greer), John Krasinski (Jack Ryan) in “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” Season 4. — Photo: Prime Video

The six new episodes see “Jack out there risking his life” like never before as the look-ahead clip shows him getting tased while tied up and hanging from a ceiling.

The conspiracy-driven upcoming season “finds the titular character on his most dangerous mission yet: facing an enemy both foreign and domestic,” as per the official synopsis. “As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country. As Jack and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality—the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization—ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero’s belief in the system he has always fought to protect.”

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” also stars Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, and Betty Gabriel as CIA Acting Director Elizabeth Wright, with Abbie Cornish returning as Cathy Mueller. Joining the cast this season are Michael Peña as Domingo Chavez and Louis Ozawa as Chao Fah.

The final mission commences June 30 on Prime Video, with two episodes premiering each Friday, leading up to the epic series finale on July 14.

In the meantime, fans can catch up on the first three seasons streaming now on Prime Video.

Watch the two-minute, 17-second action-packed trailer above.