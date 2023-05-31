Ryan Gosling discussed how him playing Ken in “Barbie” came about in a new interview with GQ’s summer issue.

The Canadian actor and actress Eva Mendes — whom he’s been dating for over 10 years now — welcomed their first daughter, Esmeralda, in 2014, before welcoming their second daughter Amada two years later in 2016.

When speaking about how he ended up taking a role in the upcoming “Barbie” flick, Gosling admitted it was partly down to his daughters playing with Barbies and Ken.

Ryan Gosling poses for “GQ”. Credit: Gregory Harris/GQ

The “First Man” star shared, “I did see him, like, face down in the mud outside one day, next to a squished lemon… and it was like, This guy’s story does need to be told, you know?”

It was also partly down to getting the chance to work with some incredible women on a project that puts the female characters forward.

Gosling told the mag, “I kind of respond to scripts, I guess, or characters, where there’s that kind of dynamic. I recognize it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the star gushed about parenthood.

He said, “After I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her. And there were moments on ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’ where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore. I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have.”

