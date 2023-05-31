The beloved bestseller, “Lessons In Chemistry,” is about to sizzle from the pages to the small screen, and Apple TV+ has officially revealed the premiere date.

Known for her stellar performances in “Captain Marvel” and “Room,” Brie Larson leads this series and serves as an executive producer.

“Lessons in Chemistry” is based on Bonnie Garmus’s New York Times Bestselling novel. While the book is set in the 1960s, the series transports us to the early 1950s, offering a fresh perspective on the plot.

Brie Larson in ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ — Photo: Apple TV+

Larson stars as Elizabeth Zott, a science-loving single mother. Elizabeth’s journey takes an unexpected turn when she loses her job as a chemist.

In a surprising twist, Elizabeth, accustomed to being the lone woman in the room, becomes the unexpected star of a new televised cooking show, “Supper at Six.”

What begins as a culinary journey takes a fascinating turn as Elizabeth realizes that her audience, including traditional housewives and men, embraces her teachings.

Brie Larson in ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ — Photo: Apple TV+

Not content with just sharing recipes, Elizabeth cleverly infuses her cooking lessons with empowering messages, combining her scientific background with the traditional role of a woman. As her influence grows, she becomes a household name, sparking a wave of new values in homes across America.

However, Elizabeth’s quest to encourage individual empowerment doesn’t sit well with everyone. Amidst the acclaim, she faces resistance from those who resist her goal of reclaiming personal power.

A star-studded cast has been announced for the highly-anticipated series. Joining lead actress Larson are Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig and Kevin Sussman.

“Lessons In Chemistry” is set to premiere its first two episodes on Apple TV+ on October 13 with the following episodes dropping every Friday until November 24.