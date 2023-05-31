Lizzo has had enough of social media trolls.

The musician took to Twitter on Wednesday to slam people for commenting on her weight. Sharing a grab of one Twitter user who made unnecessary comments, Lizzo wrote: “I JUST logged on and the app and this is the type of s**t I see about me on a daily basis.”

“It’s really starting to make me hate the world. Then someone in the comments said I eat ‘lots of fast food.’ I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO… I’m tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bulls**t,” she added.

Lizzo — who regularly promotes body positivity — then shared another person commenting on her “size” being “her brand,” with the singer hitting back: “Y’all really need to touch grass…

“I’m not trying to BE fat. I’m not trying to BE smaller… I’m literally just trying to live and be healthy.

“This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out!

“Yall speak on s**t y’all know NOTHING ABOUT and I’m starting to get heated.”

She added:

The “About Damn Time” singer insisted she’s come “close to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F**KING FARM,” as well as saying she doesn’t search the comments they just appear on her timeline.