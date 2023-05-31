The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back with Seth Rogen’s help.

The newest trailer for Paramount’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”, which is co-produced by Rogen, has just been released, and this time the iconic Turtle gang is taking the streets of NYC in a riveting new animation style akin to 2019’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”.

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ — Photo: Paramount Pictures

With the support of their newfound ally, April O’Neil, the Turtle brothers confront a sinister crime syndicate. But when an army of mutants is unleashed, the heroes find themselves in a battle they may not be ready for.

Speaking of the movie to A.V. Club last November, Rogen, 40 stated of the film: “It’s a teenage movie, we’re putting a lot of our own feelings — of awkwardness and insecurity and a desire to belong and be accepted and all that.”

The voice cast includes Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon as Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael.

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ — Photo: Paramount Pictures

The list of Hollywood heavyweights doesn’t stop there with Jackie Chan as Master Splinter, Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil, Seth Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” slides into theatres on August 4.