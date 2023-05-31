In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Daniela Melchior spills the details behind the uncomfy scene in “Fast X” which left audiences shuddering.

Near the finale of “Fast X”, which has grossed a striking $507 million at the global box office thus far, Jason Momoa’s Dante Reyes holds Melchior’s Isabel hostage before being confronted by Brie Larson’s Tess.

What follows is one of the most memorable moments from the film, which left an awkward taste, for lack of a better word, in most audiences’ mouths.

“[Momoa] asked me if he could lick my face. And I was like, ‘You do you. Do whatever you need to do and I’ll just react in character,'” Melchior recalls.

“So I was expecting him to lick my face, but the disgust wasn’t real. Of course, I wouldn’t like to be licked on my face, but that reaction was really in character because I knew that he was gonna do that.”

On the topic of a highly-awaited female spin-off of the iconic franchise, Melchior explained that the future remains shrouded in secrecy.

“Vin told me that when he was on the plane from Rome to Mexico, he talked with Louis [Leterrier] about the future of my character. And I was like, “Tell me everything!” but they didn’t tell me anything,” she recounts. “So I’m very curious, but I’ll let them do their job,” she laughs.