Savannah Chrisley is getting very candid.

On the new episode of her podcast “Unlocked”, the former “Chrisley Knows Best” star spoke with mental health and addiction awareness advocate Patrick Custer, and opened up about her own suicide attempt as a teenager.

“I didn’t really have a life-or-death experience, but I did try committing suicide so that potentially was maybe my life-or-death experience,” the 25-year-old said. “But for me, it was more a cry for help.”

She explained that the attempt happened when she was 15 or 16-years-old, believing it occurred around the time her family stated filming their first reality series.

“It’s so crazy because when you go through so much trauma, I feel like you’re mind just blocks it out,” Chrisley said. “I also feel like, too, there were maybe some side effects to what I had done to where it affected my memory but it all really was a blur.”

She went on to talk more about her experience surviving the suicide attempt.

“I do remember waking up in the hospital and, you know, my parents being there and discussions being had,” she said. “Even at that time, I remember lying to the doctors because I didn’t want to be held at the hospital.”

Thankfully, Chrisley said that these days “nothing’s wrong with me, it was just a bad moment,” though she admitted it “was also hard coming off of that straight in into reality television in front of the world and having even more thrown at you.

“I just kind of remember masking over. Like, I was fine,” she added. “You know, that was just like a hiccup. I’m fine, I’m not crazy.”

Looking back on her recovery, Chrisley said, “My dad spent countless hours with me every day, just trying to get me to talk. Telling me his life stories, his trauma. Trying to let me know like, ‘Hey, I’m not this perfect person you’ve always thought I am. I’ve gone through stuff in my life, too. I’ve had trauma. I want you to feel comfortable.’ And talking to me about it. And it took me a while.”

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.