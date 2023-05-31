Click to share this via email

“The Drew Barrymore Show” is getting a glamorous boost with the new addition of renowned celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton as a lifestyle contributor.

The award-winning hair magician, 39, revealed the exciting news on his Instagram on Tuesday.

@thedrewbarrymoreshow — Photo: @thedrewybarrymoreshow/Instagram Story

Accompanied by a photo of him and Barrymore, 48, Appleton wrote in the caption: “Happy to be officially apart of the family @thedrewbarrymoreshow as lifestyle Contributor season 4 💫”

The Golden Globe-nominated actress sounded off in the comments, emphasizing their shared bond, writing: “@chrisappleton1 we are peas in a pod. A giving loving pod!!!!!!!!!”

The celebrity stylist’s husband, Lukas Gage, who is known for smash series’ like “White Lotus” and “You”, also shared a sweet response in the comments with an affectionate nickname: “So proud of you applebarry ❤️”

Appleton’s life is going through a whirlwind of positive changes lately, as he recently married Gage in a secret Las Vegas wedding, revealed last month. The private ceremony was officiated by reality star and business mogul Kim Kardashian.

He also took home the coveted hair artist at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards last month, where Kardashian also appeared, honouring him with the award.