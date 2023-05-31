Click to share this via email

Kaley Cuoco is unveiling her post-birth self-care secrets.

Revealing her post-baby recovery, the new mom, 37, shared an Instagram Story of herself receiving extensive rejuvenating “treatments” while resting on the couch.

Kaley Cuoco — Photo: @kaleycuoco/Instagram Story

The photo shows Cuoco undergoing cupping treatments on her inner leg, with three cups attached to wires, as seen below her vibrant shorts.

The Emmy-nominated actress rolled up her gray-striped shirt, revealing a series of wires attached to various areas of her belly.

“Needed all the treatments today,” shared the actress with the photo.

The “Big Bang Theory” alum needs much recovery and rest lately, as she’s also mourning the loss of her adorable pooch, Dump Truck, which she shared on Tuesday.

Thankfully, Cuoco can wind down with the love of her newborn Matilda and boyfriend and “Ozark” actor Tom Pelphrey, whom she also shared snaps of.

“This angel girl’s smile when you need it most,” she wrote, along with a heart-melting photo of Matilda giggling.

Pelphrey and Cuoco began dating in April 2022 and welcomed baby Matilda at the end of March.