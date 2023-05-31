The long-awaited second season of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” is right around the corner, and Prime Video has just unveiled a series of first-look photos teasing the new episodes.

Based on the series of novels by Jenny Han (who’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” series has likewise been adapted as a series of Netflix movies), “The Summer I Turned Pretty” is a coming-of age romance-drama focusing on teenage girl Isabel “Belly” Conklin (Lola Tung) who returns with her parents to the beach house of family friends, where she reunites with her brother (Sean Kaufman) and friends Jeremiah and Conrad Fisher (Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney).

As viewers saw, Belly found herself torn between the brothers in the first season.

“Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s (Rachal Blanchard) cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same,” reads the synopsis for the new season.

“When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.”

Joining the cast in Season 2 are Elsie Fisher and Kyra Sedgewick. While little is known about the new characters, Fisher will be playing a new character who doesn’t appear in the novels, named Skye.

“We get to create this whole new person,” Fisher recently told E! News.

“Part of what really drew me to the project is that I get to play a person that still feels very true to myself, but is different from the kind of character people have seen me play before.”

The second season of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” debuts July 14.