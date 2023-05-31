Prepare for an incredible fusion of musical powerhouses as Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull team up for The Trilogy Tour across North America this fall.

These genre-blending icons will embark on a one-of-a-kind arena run, treating fans to three unique headlining sets in a single unforgettable night.

Armando Christian Perez, famously known as Pitbull, expressed his gratitude in a recent press release, stating: “It’s a true honour to tour with Enrique and Ricky, two music icons who broke global barriers for our culture. We’re excited to take The Trilogy tour around the world and give our fans the time of their Trilogy lives, Dale!”

Iglesias chimed in, exclaiming: “I am incredibly excited to be going on tour with my friends Pitbull and Ricky. The Trilogy Tour will be an amazing experience for ALL of our fans. It’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime tour.”

The Trilogy Tour — Photo: Valeska Thomas

Martin added to the anticipation, saying: “Going back on the road with not only Enrique but now with Pitbull, it’s very exciting. This tour will be a wild party from beginning to end, so get ready—it’s going to be epic!”

Produced by Live Nation, the 19-city tour will kick off on October 14 at Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena and will traverse major North American cities before concluding on December 10 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.

Fans can expect a high-energy night filled with career-spanning hits infused with reggaeton, salsa pop, dance, and electronic influences, all accompanied by top-tier production and mesmerizing visuals.

Fans can register for the Verified Fan presale for the best chance at securing tickets here. VIP packages and experiences will also be available for an elevated concert experience. A limited number of tickets will be up for grabs starting Friday, June 9 at 10 am local time exclusively at Ticketmaster.com.

THE TRILOGY TOUR DATES:

Sat Oct 14 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Oct 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Oct 21– Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Oct 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Oct 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Wed Nov 01 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri Nov 03 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Nov 09 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Fri Nov 10 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Nov 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Nov 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Nov 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Fri Nov 24 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Nov 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Nov 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Dec 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Fri Dec 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Dec 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena