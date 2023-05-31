Critics have been heaping praise on “Biosphere”, a new science-fiction feature from director Mel Eslyn.

Making its debut at a special screening at TIFF last year during a surprise special screening, “Biosphere” is set in the not-too-distant future as the last two men on the planet must learn to adapt in order to save humanity.

“Billy (Mark Duplass) and Ray (Sterling K. Brown) are lifelong best friends, brothers from another mother — and the last two men on Earth,” reads the synopsis.

“Their survival is largely due to Ray, a brilliant scientist who designed a domed structure with all the systems necessary to sustain life on a planet that could no longer support it. Their custom biosphere is outfitted with basic necessities and creature comforts that make it possible to retain a sense of what life used to be like. A hydroponic garden provides fresh vegetables and a carefully managed fishpond supplies essential protein,” the synopsis continues. “Recently, however, fish have begun dying at an alarming rate. With a mere three fish remaining, Billy and Ray face an ominous future. But life may yet find a way.”

“Biosphere” premieres in theatres and on-demand on Friday, July 7.