Harrison Ford at the "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" photocall at Cannes Film Festival.

Harrison Ford makes his fifth and final appearance as swashbuckling archeologist Indiana Jones in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”.

In a new interview with Esquire, the actor — who turns 81 in July — explains why his insistence on displaying his character’s age onscreen led him to clash with members of the movie’s stunt team.

“I wanted an ambitious movie to be the last one,” Ford said. “And I don’t mean that we didn’t make ambitious movies before — they were ambitious in many different ways. But not necessarily as ambitious with the character as I wanted the last one to be.”

Arguably one of the most ambitious scenes in “Dial of Destiny” features Indy riding a horse in NYC, in the midst of a ticker-tape parade celebrating the 1969 moon landing.

As Ford recalled, as he finished filming, he suddenly found himself surrounded by “stunt guys” helping to dismount the horse.

“I thought, ‘What the f**k?’ Like I was being attacked by gropers,” Ford quipped.

“I look down and there’s three stunt guys there making sure I didn’t fall off the stirrup,” Ford recalled. “They said, ‘Oh, we were just afraid because we thought, you know, and bah bah bah bah.’ And I said, ‘Leave me the f**k alone… Leave me alone, I’m an old man getting off a horse and I want it to look like that!”’

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” hits theatres on June 30.