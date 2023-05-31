A fourth “Spider-Man” project with Hollywood’s dynamic duo, Tom Holland and Zendaya, is reportedly in the works, but eager fans must contain their excitement during Hollywood’s writer’s strike.

As “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” web-slings into theatres, the producers already have their sights set on the highly-anticipated third installment, “Beyond the Spider-Verse,” slated for release next year. They teased several upcoming projects for the smash franchise.

Producer Amy Pascal revealed plans for a Spider-Woman and live-action Miles Morales movie to Variety while at Tuesday’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” premiere in Los Angeles. With excitement brewing, she assures fans that “It’s all happening.”

Avi Arad, another producer behind the hit franchise, said an upcoming “Spider-Woman” movie that will hit the big screen “sooner than you expect.”

According to Pascal, the future of a fourth “Spider-Man” movie with Tom Holland and Zendaya is still in the works. However, development has been halted due to the ongoing writers’ strike.

Pascal assures fans that they will proceed with the film once the strike concludes. Sony boss Tom Rothman remained tight-lipped about the future, teasingly saying: “If I told you, I’d have to kill you.”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” swings into theatres on June 2nd.