SZA is getting honest about her decision to undergo a BBL.

In a recent profile with ELLE published on Wednesday, the “Kill Bill” chart-topper got unfiltered about her Brazillian butt lift transformation.

“I treat my butt like a purse,” laughed the Grammy-winner, real name Solána Rowe. “It’s just there to enhance whatever else. And that’s why I paid for it, because it works all by itself.”

The multi-platinum songstress initially hinted at getting the surgery on the intro of her streaming-smash album SOS: “That a** so fat, it look natural / It’s not.”

The 33-year-old retained brutal honesty on the subject of her derriere while speaking to the mag, stating: “I always wanted a really fat a** with less gym time,” she states. “I didn’t succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, ‘No, I need some more a**.'”

On her decision to rap through the track, the music maven said: “That’s some Jersey s**t. You know what I’m saying? When I feel like I have too much to say and I don’t want to say it cute.”